51 mins ago - Health

FDA authorizes two-minute testing kit to detect coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Currently, testing kits take days to produce results. Photo: Sergei Malgavko\TASS via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency approval Tuesday for a testing kit produced by Bodysphere Inc. that can detect a positive or negative result for COVID-19 in two minutes.

Why it matters: Access to testing has improved in the U.S. thanks to commercial labs, but the average wait time for a patient's results is four to five days — with some reports of it taking more than a week.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said real-time tests are crucial because they will allow health officials to identify patients, isolate them and do "contact tracing" to locate people they interacted with.

What's happening: The FDA has been rushing to approve tests from companies that promise quicker results.

  • Abbott Laboratories received emergency authorization last week to produce portable coronavirus tests, which the company indicates can detect the virus within five minutes.

Yes, but: These rapid tests can only detect the coronavirus in people who have had the infection for several days, meaning the test can't be used too early on when the body hasn't produced enough antibodies.

Go deeper: The other coronavirus test we need

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Abbott Labs previews portable, 5-minute coronavirus test

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories says it has received emergency authorization from the FDA to produce portable novel coronavirus tests, which the company indicates can detect the virus within five minutes and will be available starting next week.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sam Baker: The U.S. doesn't have the capacity to do enough COVID-19 testing right now, and the tests that are available can take a week to produce results. Closing both of those gaps will be key to getting the virus under control.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Economy & Business
Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus tests could lead to surprise medical bills because of legislative loophole

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A loophole in the new coronavirus response legislation that President Trump signed into law this week exposes some patients to being billed for coronavirus tests — despite lawmakers' claims that the tests are free for everyone.

Details: The law says tests that have received FDA authorization must be free, but seems to leave out those tests that are awaiting or don't need such emergency approval.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Why the U.S. is so far behind on coronavirus testing

Data: AEI; Table: Axios Visuals

Some of the nation’s best academic laboratories wanted to begin developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests early last month, but were blocked by federal rules about test development.

Why it matters: The U.S. is woefully behind in mass deployment of tests to detect coronavirus, determine its spread and isolate hot spots. Once given the go-ahead to develop tests under more relaxed terms, some of these labs were able to get tests up and running in a matter of days.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health