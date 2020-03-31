FDA authorizes two-minute testing kit to detect coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency approval Tuesday for a testing kit produced by Bodysphere Inc. that can detect a positive or negative result for COVID-19 in two minutes.

Why it matters: Access to testing has improved in the U.S. thanks to commercial labs, but the average wait time for a patient's results is four to five days — with some reports of it taking more than a week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said real-time tests are crucial because they will allow health officials to identify patients, isolate them and do "contact tracing" to locate people they interacted with.

What's happening: The FDA has been rushing to approve tests from companies that promise quicker results.

Abbott Laboratories received emergency authorization last week to produce portable coronavirus tests, which the company indicates can detect the virus within five minutes.

Yes, but: These rapid tests can only detect the coronavirus in people who have had the infection for several days, meaning the test can't be used too early on when the body hasn't produced enough antibodies.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Go deeper: The other coronavirus test we need