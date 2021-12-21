Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA approves first injectable treatment to lower HIV risk

Photo: Sunil Pradhan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday greenlit the first injectable treatment for HIV pre-exposure prevention (PrEP).

Why it matters: Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement approval of Apretude, which reduces the risk of sexually acquired HIV, added an important tool in the effort to end the epidemic "by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill."

  • "This injection, given every two months, will be critical to addressing the HIV epidemic in the U.S., including helping high-risk individuals and certain groups where adherence to daily medication has been a major challenge or not a realistic option," Birnkrant added.
  • Approval of the drug, made by ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, comes weeks after the Biden administration announced an updated national strategy on HIV and AIDS with the aim of ending the epidemic by 2030.

Driving the news: Apretude is approved for at-risk adults and teenagers weighing at 77 pounds.

  • The drug is given first as two initiation injections administered one month apart, and then every two months thereafter, according to the FDA.

By the numbers: The FDA conducted two FDA trials examining the safety and efficacy of Apretude.

  • They found it reduced the risk of HIV infection by 69% for cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men compared to daily oral medications.
  • That number increased to 90% for cisgender women in the second trial.

The bottom line: "People who are vulnerable to acquiring HIV, especially those in Black and Latinx communities who are disproportionately impacted in the U.S., may want options beyond daily oral pills," ViiV Healthcare’s CEO Deborah Waterhouse said in a statement.

  • "Apretude was studied in one of the most diverse and comprehensive HIV prevention trial programs to date, which also included some of the largest numbers of transgender women and Black men who have sex with men ever enrolled in an HIV prevention trial. With Apretude, people can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV with as few as six injections a year."

What they're saying: Kenyon Farrow, managing director of HIV advocacy group PrEP4All, welcomed the FDA's approval but told NBC News he's concerned "implementation of this option will likely take years to make it real for most people."

  • "Due to COVID, public health systems are already overburdened and much of the workforce needed to implement this large scale are leaving the field due to burnout," Farrow said.
  • "Because it will need to be administered in clinical settings, it won’t be treated as a pharmacy benefit by payers, but instead as a clinical benefit, which will take time to implement the proper coding for billing, as well as education and training for nurses who will likely bear the brunt of the work to implement," Farrow added.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us— Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode.
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Boris Johnson has gone from life of the party to liability

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a police station visit in London on Monday. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Until recently, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity within his party and with the public made his position appear almost invulnerable. Now 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year.

By the numbers: Johnson's approval ratings have plummeted to a record-low 30%, his Brexit negotiator just abandoned ship, and his image as an electoral juggernaut has been tainted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Manchin spoke Sunday night

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke Sunday night after negotiations around the Build Back Better plan disintegrated over the weekend, a person familiar with the call tells Axios.

Why it matters: Earlier Sunday, Manchin tanked the possibility of passing the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending plan before the end of the year. Still, the conversation, first reported by Politico, left open the possibility that negotiations could continue in the new year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

