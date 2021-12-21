FDA approves first injectable treatment to lower HIV risk

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Sunil Pradhan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday greenlit the first injectable treatment for HIV pre-exposure prevention (PrEP).
Why it matters: Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement approval of Apretude, which reduces the risk of sexually acquired HIV, added an important tool in the effort to end the epidemic "by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill."
- "This injection, given every two months, will be critical to addressing the HIV epidemic in the U.S., including helping high-risk individuals and certain groups where adherence to daily medication has been a major challenge or not a realistic option," Birnkrant added.
- Approval of the drug, made by ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, comes weeks after the Biden administration announced an updated national strategy on HIV and AIDS with the aim of ending the epidemic by 2030.
Driving the news: Apretude is approved for at-risk adults and teenagers weighing at 77 pounds.
- The drug is given first as two initiation injections administered one month apart, and then every two months thereafter, according to the FDA.
By the numbers: The FDA conducted two FDA trials examining the safety and efficacy of Apretude.
- They found it reduced the risk of HIV infection by 69% for cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men compared to daily oral medications.
- That number increased to 90% for cisgender women in the second trial.
The bottom line: "People who are vulnerable to acquiring HIV, especially those in Black and Latinx communities who are disproportionately impacted in the U.S., may want options beyond daily oral pills," ViiV Healthcare’s CEO Deborah Waterhouse said in a statement.
- "Apretude was studied in one of the most diverse and comprehensive HIV prevention trial programs to date, which also included some of the largest numbers of transgender women and Black men who have sex with men ever enrolled in an HIV prevention trial. With Apretude, people can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV with as few as six injections a year."
What they're saying: Kenyon Farrow, managing director of HIV advocacy group PrEP4All, welcomed the FDA's approval but told NBC News he's concerned "implementation of this option will likely take years to make it real for most people."
- "Due to COVID, public health systems are already overburdened and much of the workforce needed to implement this large scale are leaving the field due to burnout," Farrow said.
- "Because it will need to be administered in clinical settings, it won’t be treated as a pharmacy benefit by payers, but instead as a clinical benefit, which will take time to implement the proper coding for billing, as well as education and training for nurses who will likely bear the brunt of the work to implement," Farrow added.