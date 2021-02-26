Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA advisory panel endorses Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Illustration by Cezary Kowalski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended the authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days on the J&J vaccine, which was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID. An emergency use authorization would allow distribution to immediately begin, helping streamline and speed up the vaccine rollout across the U.S.

  • White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week.
  • The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech shots are the only other vaccines that have received FDA authorization. Unlike Moderna's shot, J&J's vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, simplifying the logistics of distribution.

Go deeper: FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effective

Go deeper

Sarah Mucha
Feb 25, 2021 - Health

"This is a race": Fauci urges Americans to take whatever COVID vaccine is available

Dr. Anthony Fauci Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine if it becomes available, regardless of which one it is.

Why it matters: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be administered in a single shot instead of two doses as required by the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, is expected to soon receive emergency authorization. Fauci said people should not wait to take the marginally more effective vaccines if the Johnson & Johnson shot becomes available to them.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Feb 26, 2021 - Health

New data reignites the debate over coronavirus vaccine strategy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New research is bolstering the case for delaying second doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Why it matters: Most vulnerable Americans remain unvaccinated heading into March, when experts predict the more infectious virus variant first found in the U.K. could become dominant in the U.S.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
Feb 26, 2021 - Sports

Exclusive: Impact of athlete vaccination

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

54% of Americans think it would be a good idea to give NBA players early access to the COVID-19 vaccine in order to increase public confidence in it, according to a survey administered last week by The Harris Poll.

  • 1,961 adults were surveyed; 68% said they'd likely get the vaccine as soon as it became available.
  • 39% said they'd be more comfortable getting the vaccine if NBA players publicly received it first, led by Black (55%) and Asian (54%) respondents.

The state of play: Through Wednesday, 13.6% of Americans have received at least one dose, and 6.2% have received both, per the CDC.

