FCC approves internet "nutrition label" proposal

Margaret Harding McGill

An example broadband label from the FCC in 2016. Source: FCC

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a proposal that would require internet service providers to share details about their plans in easy-to-read nutrition labels, similar to those on food.

Why it matters: The FCC action, required by law and included in President Biden's executive order on competition, is meant to address consumer complaints about surprise pricing and fees, and make it easier to comparison shop for an internet provider.

Driving the news: The proposal would require ISPs to include information about prices, internet speeds, data allowances and other details on the label.

  • "With these broadband nutrition labels, we can compare service providers and plans, hold broadband providers to their promises and foster more competition, which means better service and better prices," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said during the agency's meeting.

What's next: The FCC will seek comment on the proposal before finalizing rules, which the recently passed infrastructure law requires by Nov. 15, 2022.

Go deeper: Coming: "Nutrition labels" for internet service

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 24 mins ago - Technology

Pandemic gave cover to online dating scams

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Crooked Casanovas used online dating scams to steal an estimated $500 million from lonely victims last year, according to a new analysis of government fraud data by Atlas VPN, an internet security provider.

Why it matters: The isolation of the lingering pandemic provided cover to fraudulent suitors who had an excuse for not meeting up in person even as they fleeced their would-be lovers out of gift cards, money — even cryptocurrency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — New York Supreme Court grants stay for indoor mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
41 mins ago - World

U.S. and Iran "in the ballpark" of a nuclear deal, Biden adviser says

Brett McGurk. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk says the U.S. and Iran "are in the ballpark of a possible deal" to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but he “doesn’t want to put odds on it."

Why it matters: That's the most optimistic statement from the Biden administration since the nuclear talks resumed in Vienna last December. McGurk, who was speaking at a Carnegie Endowment event, didn’t explain the reasoning behind his assessment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow