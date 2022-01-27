FCC approves internet "nutrition label" proposal

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a proposal that would require internet service providers to share details about their plans in easy-to-read nutrition labels, similar to those on food.

Why it matters: The FCC action, required by law and included in President Biden's executive order on competition, is meant to address consumer complaints about surprise pricing and fees, and make it easier to comparison shop for an internet provider.

Driving the news: The proposal would require ISPs to include information about prices, internet speeds, data allowances and other details on the label.

"With these broadband nutrition labels, we can compare service providers and plans, hold broadband providers to their promises and foster more competition, which means better service and better prices," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said during the agency's meeting.

What's next: The FCC will seek comment on the proposal before finalizing rules, which the recently passed infrastructure law requires by Nov. 15, 2022.

