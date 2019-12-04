The Federal Communications Commission intends to launch a new $9 billion 5G Fund to spur deployment of wireless service in hard-to-serve rural areas, scrapping an existing program meant to spur 4G LTE service.
Why it matters: Each new wave of wireless technology has rolled out quickly in urban centers but faced technical and financial hurdles in reaching rural customers. The FCC struggled to get the previous $4.53 billion 4G program off the ground over the last two years amid widespread criticism that coverage data submitted by the carriers did not accurately reflect where there already is 4G service.
Driving the news: A commission staff report released Wednesday found that data submitted by Verizon, U.S. Cellular and T-Mobile for the original funding program, Mobility Fund Phase II, did not reflect on-the-ground experiences measured by speed tests.
- Staffers drove nearly 10,000 miles to conduct speed tests of carrier networks, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.
- "Mobile carriers must submit accurate broadband coverage data to the commission," Pai said in a statement. "Simply put, we need to make sure that federal funding goes to areas that need it the most."
- FCC staff recommended in a report that the commission audit the coverage filings of carriers in other proceedings and take other steps to ensure coverage data is accurate.
What's next: Pai's new proposal would have the FCC allocate $9 billion through a reverse auction to subsidize 5G deployment in rural America.
- The fund would also set aside at least $1 billion for precision agriculture deployments.
- "We must ensure that 5G narrows rather than widens the digital divide and that rural Americans receive the benefits that come from wireless innovation," Pai said in the statement.