FBI SWAT team responds to "tense hostage situation" at Texas synagogue

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday, a bureau spokesperson told media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Driving the news: SWAT operations are active at Congregation Beth Israel, according to a tweet from the local police department in Colleyville, which is roughly 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Chaumont told members of the press that a man was inside with undisclosed number of people, but declined to state whether he was armed.

No injuries have been reported, she said.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) described a "tense hostage situation" on Twitter later Saturday afternoon and said the TDPS is "working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome.”

President Biden has "been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area," press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on Saturday. "He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops."

"Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership," she added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed and is monitoring the situation, according to the Justice Department.

The big picture: The Shabbat Services, which began at 10 a.m., were livestreamed on Facebook until a man was heard shouting.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker leads the congregation, according to the Beth Israel website.

