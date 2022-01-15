FBI SWAT team responds to hostage situation at Texas synagogue

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday, a bureau spokesperson told media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Driving the news: SWAT operations are active at Congregation Beth Israel, according to a tweet from the local police department in Colleyville, which is roughly 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The White House told NBC News it is "closely monitoring" the situation and is sending all questions to FBI and local law enforcement for the time being.

