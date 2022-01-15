Sign up for our daily briefing

FBI SWAT team responds to hostage situation at Texas synagogue

Kierra Frazier

A Texas state trooper blocks traffic on a road leading to a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue where a man apparently took hostages. Photo: Jake Bleiberg/AP

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday, a bureau spokesperson told media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Driving the news: SWAT operations are active at Congregation Beth Israel, according to a tweet from the local police department in Colleyville, which is roughly 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

  • The White House told NBC News it is "closely monitoring" the situation and is sending all questions to FBI and local law enforcement for the time being.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Erin Doherty
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives the inaugural address after being sworn in on Jan. 15. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders following his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, including those that overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools and a COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.

Driving the news: Youngkin also signed an order that bans the teaching of critical race theory, a major focus of the 2021 campaign.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 4 hours ago - Technology

The beauty business turns to augmented reality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Beauty brands are hiring — or buying — technology companies that let customers virtually try on makeup, hair and skin care products.

Why it matters: With COVID keeping people away from cosmetics counters, the latest thing in "beauty tech" is the VTO — or virtual try-on. Customers love playing with these apps so much that companies see big revenue boosts after introducing them.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines — Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron — WHO recommends 2 new COVID treatments What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gasPuerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: You can start ordering free COVID tests Wednesday — Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic — Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: Biden admin threatens to take back Arizona's COVID aid over anti-mask rules — Students across U.S. walkout of classes to demand safer COVID protocols — West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test.
  6. World: Beijing reports first local Omicron case weeks before Winter Olympics Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
