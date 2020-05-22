FBI director orders internal review of investigation of Michael Flynn
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday ordered an internal review of the investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the investigation and if any improvements need to be made.
The big picture: Earlier this month, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, which is now before a judge. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI.
Go deeper: