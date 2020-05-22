22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI director orders internal review of investigation of Michael Flynn

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday ordered an internal review of the investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the investigation and if any improvements need to be made.

The big picture: Earlier this month, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, which is now before a judge. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Biden: "You ain't black" if still deciding between me or Trump

Joe Biden defended on Friday his ties to the African American community during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," saying that "you ain't black" if "you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or [President] Trump."

Why it matters: The show has become a popular venue for Democratic candidates to sell their message to black voters during this election cycle, given its young, diverse audience and wide syndication.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"Covid" catches up to "coronavirus"

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Searches for 'covid' are beginning to catch up to 'coronavirus' and have surpassed it in some states as the top term users are entering on Google, according to Google Trends data.

Between the lines: The gap has shrunken considerably since March when 'coronavirus' was searched five times more than 'covid'. In the past week there have been just 1.2x more. 'covid-19' and 'virus' lag way behind both.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,168,433 — Total deaths: 335,936 — Total recoveries — 1,990,963Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,590,225 — Total deaths: 95,490 — Total recoveries: 298,418 — Total tested: 13,056,206Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump calls for churches to reopen "right now."
  4. World: Secret clinics treat Chinese coronavirus patients in Philippines.
  5. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine usage linked to increased risk of death.
  6. Business: IBM is the latest in tech to lay off workers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy