The FBI is tracing a digital trail to Capitol rioters

Illustration: Sarah Grillo

Capitol rioters, eager to share proof of their efforts with other extremists online, have so far left a digital footprint of at least 140,000 images that is making it easier for federal law enforcement officials to capture and arrest them.

The big picture: Law enforcement's use of digital tracing isn't new, and has long been at the center of fierce battles over privacy and civil liberties. The Capitol siege is opening a fresh front in that debate.

Between the lines: A huge part of the recruitment process for both foreign and domestic terrorists is capturing imagery of foul play and using it later to recruit new members. But advances in technology make it easy for perpetrators to accidentally out themselves to law enforcement in the process.

Details: In a report issued Friday, FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono said the FBI has so far identified more than 270 suspects involved in criminal activity in and around the Capitol, in large part thanks to incoming tips that help match pictures and videos uploaded online from the attacks.

  • "In the past week alone, we’ve received nearly 140,000 photos and videos from the public," he said. The FBI has now set up a portal for people to submit tips about who may have been involved in the attacks, and who may be plotting more.

Evidence piling up: There are dozens of instances of people posting themselves on social media invading the Capitol or being spotted on video later, leading to arrests.

  • Edward Jacob Lang, 25, posted multiple videos and photos of himself at the Capitol and was charged with assault for attacking a police officer with a bat.
  • Brandon Fellows, 26, posted himself on Snapchat sitting at Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley’s desk and was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
  • Nicholas Moncada, 20, posted himself on Instagram from inside the Capitol and was arrested after college classmates tipped off the FBI.

It's not just selfies, of course. Other photos and videos from the siege have circulated widely and helped lead to arrests.

  • Video evidence of Peter Francis Stager, 41, shows him using an American flag to beat a DC police officer.
  • Robert Lee Sanford, 55, was caught on video throwing a fire extinguisher at Capitol Police.
  • Richard Barnett, 60, was arrested after posing for a photo lounging at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Be smart: The feds aren't saying so far whether any arrests or investigations have been helped along by facial recognition. The technology could prove valuable in fingering yet-to-be-identified rioters, but it raises serious concerns about privacy, ethics and accuracy.

  • Searches from controversial artificial intelligence firm Clearview AI searches have spiked 26% in the days following the Capitol riot, according to CNET
  • The FBI’s use of facial recognition to surveil Black Lives Matters protesters last summer drew outrage.

Yes, but: Some researchers, per Protocol, worry that outing rioters publicly via their social media uploads could also have a damaging effect, especially if they are wrongfully accused.

Sara FischerKyle Daly
Jan 17, 2021 - Technology

Fringe right plots new attacks out of sight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Domestic extremists are using obscure and private corners of the internet to plot new attacks ahead of Inauguration Day. Their plans are also hidden in plain sight, buried in podcasts and online video platforms.

Why it matters: Because law enforcement was caught flat-footed during last week's Capitol siege, researchers and intelligence agencies are paying more attention to online threats that could turn into real-world violence.

Ashley GoldSara FischerKyle Daly
23 hours ago - Technology

The perils of organizing underground

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Researchers see one bright spot as far-right extremists turn to private and encrypted online platforms: Friction.

Between the lines: For fringe organizers, those platforms may provide more security than open social networks, but they make it harder to recruit new members.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Cowboys for Trump founder arrested over Capitol riot

Otero County Commission Chairman and Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin rides his horse on 5th Avenue in New York City last May. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A New Mexico County commissioner who founded the "Cowboys for Trump" group was arrested and charged Sunday in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection, after returning to Washington, D.C., to participate in inauguration protests, the Justice Department said.

What they're saying: Couy Griffin, of Otero County, N.M., told FBI agents he got "caught up" in the Capitol siege and remained outside the building, but video posted to his Facebook page shows him in restricted areas of the complex, according to an affidavit.

