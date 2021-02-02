FBI says 2 agents killed while serving warrant in Florida

Two FBI agents were fatally shot on Tuesday and three were wounded while serving a warrant in a "violent crimes against children" case in Sunrise, Florida.

The state of of play: The alleged gunman, who the FBI says is now dead, appeared to be barricaded in an apartment complex. Two of the wounded agents have been transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson was briefed on the situation and is monitoring the case, a source told AP.

Police tweeted at around 9 a.m. asking residents to stay home due to an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.