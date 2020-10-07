NIAID Director Anthony Fauci warned during a virtual event hosted by American University Tuesday evening that models show unless necessary precautions are taken for the fall and winter, "we could have 300,000-400,000 COVID-19 deaths" in the U.S.

The big picture: More than 210,8oo Americans have died from the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins data shows. Cases have been rising across the country in recent weeks. Fauci said the U.S. isn't experiencing a second wave. "We're facing a resurgence of the wave we began with," he said, per an American University live tweet from the event. He expects a vaccine to become available by late summer or in the fall of next year.