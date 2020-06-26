36 mins ago - Health

Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist

Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: This week, California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, a first for any state other than New York since the pandemic was declared.

What he's saying: Ultimately, the younger populations socializing in large, public groups have an individual and societal responsibility to stop the spread.

  • If you get infected, you are innocently or inadvertently propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic, because the chances are that if you get infected, that you’re going to infect someone else, Fauci said during the briefing.
  • "Although you may feel well and because we know, if you look at the numbers, that you're probably here later on, the overwhelming majority now of people getting infected are young people."
  • "[T]he thing that you really need to realize, that when you do that, you are part of a process."

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on May 22. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, the first in roughly two months.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is getting dramatically worse in almost every corner of the U.S., Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

Orion Rummler
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Last KKK bomber convicted of 1963 Birmingham church attack dies

The 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963, bombing in Birmingham, Ala., in July 2018. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The last surviving Ku Klux Klansmen who bombed a predominately Black church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963, killing four girls, died from natural causes while serving a life sentence, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.

Why it matters, per AP: The bombing exposed "the depths of hatred by white supremacists as Birmingham integrated its public schools" and served as a tipping point in the Civil Rights Movement.

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 9,679,764 — Total deaths: 491,095 — Total recoveries — 4,879,856Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m ET: 2,444,483 — Total deaths: 124,732 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
