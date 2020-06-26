Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: This week, California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, a first for any state other than New York since the pandemic was declared.

What he's saying: Ultimately, the younger populations socializing in large, public groups have an individual and societal responsibility to stop the spread.