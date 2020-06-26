Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist
Coronavirus outbreaks in the South and West still pose a risk for more spread even in the states steadily mitigating cases, NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed at a White House coronavirus task force press briefing on Friday.
Why it matters: This week, California, Florida and Texas have all seen more than 5,000 new cases each day, a first for any state other than New York since the pandemic was declared.
What he's saying: Ultimately, the younger populations socializing in large, public groups have an individual and societal responsibility to stop the spread.
- If you get infected, you are innocently or inadvertently propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic, because the chances are that if you get infected, that you’re going to infect someone else, Fauci said during the briefing.
- "Although you may feel well and because we know, if you look at the numbers, that you're probably here later on, the overwhelming majority now of people getting infected are young people."
- "[T]he thing that you really need to realize, that when you do that, you are part of a process."