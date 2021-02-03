Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci pleads: Skip the Super Bowl parties

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration would really prefer that people "lay low" on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why it matters: This is the first national event that features multi-family gatherings since New Year's, with growing concerns about the COVID-19 variants.

  • “You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday.

"Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike."

  • “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The CDC is giving the same guidance. It recommends avoiding nonessential travel, as well as indoor gatherings with people who don't live in the same household.

The big picture: Nationwide cases and hospitalizations are falling from early January's terrifying highs.

  • But that progress can be undone with another round of potential superspreader events.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread

The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has been chiefly driven by young and middle-aged people, while killing mostly older people.

Driving the news: Adults aged 20-49 were responsible for the vast majority of virus transmission last year, even after schools reopened in the fall, according to a new study published in Science.

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several big cities have had to retool their vaccine distribution after wealthier, white residents poured into systems that were supposed to prioritize the lower-income communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The big picture: People who have can take away from work, have the time to navigate reservation systems and busy phone lines, and who have reliable transportation have all had a leg up — even though those largely aren't the communities where the coronavirus is doing the most damage.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

HCA reports increased 2020 profit despite COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hospital behemoth HCA Healthcare said yesterday that its annual profit increased in 2020 in spite of the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

By the numbers: Admissions to the hospital chain dropped by 4.7% last year, but revenue per hospitalized patient increased by 10.5%.

