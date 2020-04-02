22 mins ago - Health

Fauci's security beefed up following threats

Rebecca Falconer

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Security has been stepped up for Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after he received "growing threats to his personal safety," the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Fauci as the top U.S. infectious diseases expert plays a leading role in the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "The concerns include threats as well as unwelcome communications from fervent admirers," WashPost noted.

What they're saying: "Dr. Fauci is an integral part of the U.S. Government’s response against COVID-19," a Health and Human Services Department spokesperson said when contacted by Axios about the threats. 

  • "Among other efforts, he is leading the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and he regularly appears at White House press briefings and media interviews. We do not have anything further to add at this time."
  • An HHS Office of Inspector General spokesperson said they're unable to comment on whether they're providing protective services for Fauci.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Fauci: "I can't jump in front of the microphone" during coronavirus briefings

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Science magazine that he "can't jump in front of the microphone" if President Trump says something incorrect during the White House's coronavirus briefings.

Behind the scenes: "The next time they sit down with him and talk about what he’s going to say, they will say, by the way, Mr. President, be careful about this and don't say that," Fauci said.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Health
Fadel Allassan

Top health official says U.S. coronavirus testing system is not "geared to what we need"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at a House hearing Thursday that the current system of making coronavirus testing available in the U.S. is not set up in a way that we need it to be.

Why it matters: Fauci's testimony directly contradicted comments made by President Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that "testing has been going very smooth."

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health