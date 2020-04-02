Fauci's security beefed up following threats

Security has been stepped up for Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after he received "growing threats to his personal safety," the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Fauci as the top U.S. infectious diseases expert plays a leading role in the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "The concerns include threats as well as unwelcome communications from fervent admirers," WashPost noted.

What they're saying: "Dr. Fauci is an integral part of the U.S. Government’s response against COVID-19," a Health and Human Services Department spokesperson said when contacted by Axios about the threats.

"Among other efforts, he is leading the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and he regularly appears at White House press briefings and media interviews. We do not have anything further to add at this time."

An HHS Office of Inspector General spokesperson said they're unable to comment on whether they're providing protective services for Fauci.

