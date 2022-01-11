Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci accuses Rand Paul of using pandemic for "political gain"

Erin Doherty

Dr. Anthony Fauci gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on January 11, 2022. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci in a fiery exchange with Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday accused the Kentucky senator of "making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain."

Driving the news: "In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me," Fauci said, responding to repeated attacks by Paul during a hearing before the Senate's health panel on the federal response to COVID-19 variants.

  • Fauci suggested that Paul's repeated attacks on him have led to "threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me."
  • Paul accused Fauci of working to "smear" the reputations of other scientists, among other things.

The big picture: The back and forth comes after numerous heated exchanges have transpired between Fauci and Paul throughout the pandemic.

  • Fauci in October responded to charges by Paul, saying that it's "molecularly impossible" for U.S.-funded bat virus research in China to have produced COVID-19.
  • In November, Fauci said that GOP lawmakers, including Paul, who criticize him are "criticizing science, because I represent science."

Go deeper: Fauci: Republican detractors are "criticizing science"

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Donald Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump announced guest speakers today for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share a common trait: they led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Why this matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his false claims about the 2020 election the centerpiece of the GOP platform.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: United Airlines employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate, company says — Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick — The Biden administration’s COVID credibility crisis.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: WHO warns against treating COVID as "endemic"Axios-Ipsos poll: America retrenches on COVID — Insurers to cover costs for at-home COVID tests starting Saturday — Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow