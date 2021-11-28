Fauci: Republican detractors are "criticizing science"

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that Republican lawmakers who criticize him are "criticizing science, because I represent science."

Why it matters: Appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation," Fauci added that such attacks are dangerous because "if you damage science, you are doing something very detrimental to society."

The big picture: A number of GOP lawmakers have targeted Fauci over whether the NIH had funded "gain of function research," a type of study that could affect the transmissibility of pathogens, per the Washington Post.

In May, Fauci denied the agency had funded such research, but in October, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accused him of lying and said he should be prosecuted, Politico reported.

GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have also accused Fauci of lying, Politico reported.

What he's saying: Responding to Cruz's call for him to be prosecuted, Fauci said he "had to laugh at that."