NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN Sunday that families fully vaccinated against COVID-19 "absolutely" don't need to wear masks when gathering for the holidays.

What he's saying: "That's what I'm going to do with my family," Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash when she asked him if it was possible for fully vaccinated families to gather for Christmas without wearing face masks.

Driving the news: Fauci noted during the "State of the Union" interview that now children from 5 to 11 years old can get inoculated against the coronavirus, they should be "fully vaccinated by the time we get to the Christmas holidays."

Yes, but: Fauci warned that people should wear masks when at indoor venues where the vaccination status of others is not known, such as inside grocery stores.

The bottom line: "Get tested if you need to get tested when you're getting together. But that's not a substitute for getting vaccinated," said Fauci, who also recommended adults already inoculated to get booster shots.

"Get vaccinated, and you can enjoy the holidays very easily. And if you're not, please be careful."

