Fauci: Some vaccine shipments slowed "to a grinding halt" due to historic winter storm

Coronavirus vaccine shipments have slowed "to a grinding halt" in some areas affected by a devastating winter storm and freezing temperatures, Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told MSNBC on Thursday.

Driving the news: A winter storm is still tracking along the Southeast coast, leaving heavy snow and ice along the mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service said in an early Thursday morning update. Texas has been hit the hardest by the storm, with just under 500,000 people still without power after several days.

  • "Well, obviously it's an issue. It's been slowed down in some places going to a grinding halt," Fauci said Thursday about vaccine distribution. "We're just going to have to make up for it, as soon as the weather lifts a bit, the ice melts, that we can get the trucks out and the people out and getting the vaccine into people's arms."

What they're saying: “Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told the Washington Post in an email on Tuesday.

Where it stands: The U.S. has increased its daily vaccination rate to 1.7 million shots per day on average, which has likely contributed to significant decreases in the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

  • Maintaining this level would also allow the country to reach 80% herd immunity by November, per a Washington Post analysis.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
9 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases fall in 44 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus infections continued to plummet over the past week, despite upticks in the already hard-hit Dakotas.

Why it matters: This sustained drop in new cases is unambiguously good news. If the U.S. can keep it going, this progress will save lives, make it easier to safely reopen schools and businesses, and help minimize the threat posed by more contagious variants of COVID-19.

Rebecca Falconer
11 hours ago - World

Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines

COVID-19 vaccination of some 1,500 traders at the Tanah Abang Market,l Jakarta City on Wednesday, as the Indonesian Ministry of Health begins to roll out the second phase of its coronavirus innoculations program. Photo: Araminta JR / Opn Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Indonesia's government has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for anyone who's eligible and warned of punishments for those who refuse, as authorities move to curb Southeast Asia’s largest coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The big picture: Sanctions include fines and social assistance program delays. Local authorities will decide on penalties. The government is providing the vaccines for free. Over 1.2 million Indonesians have tested positive for the virus, per Johns Hopkins.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Health

U.S. life expectancy fell by 1 year in first 6 months of pandemic

An embalmer and funeral director at East County Mortuary unwraps a new casket to be used for the body of a person who died after contracting COVID-19 in El Cajon, California, in January. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Life expectancy in the U.S. fell by a full year in the first half of 2020, CDC data published Thursday shows.

Why it matters: The decline from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77.8 years for January through June 2020 marks the biggest fall in longevity since World War II, underscoring the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. The drop is even larger for Black and Hispanic Americans, who've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

