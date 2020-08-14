Fauci believes normalcy will return by "the end of 2021" with coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci told PBS NewsHour on Thursday that he expects the U.S. could "be as good [as] back to normal as we possibly can" by the end of 2021 if a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.

The big picture: Fauci made clear that this would not mean the virus is eradicated, saying, "We can get it under good enough control that it is so low that it doesn't interfere with the kind of normal life that we want to get the economy back, to get employment back."

"I do not think it is going to be 2024. I think it's going to be more like the end of 2021."

The state of play: Several vaccine candidates have entered human trials, though their effectiveness might not be what Americans are used to.