Fauci believes normalcy will return by "the end of 2021" with coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci told PBS NewsHour on Thursday that he expects the U.S. could "be as good [as] back to normal as we possibly can" by the end of 2021 if a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.

The big picture: Fauci made clear that this would not mean the virus is eradicated, saying, "We can get it under good enough control that it is so low that it doesn't interfere with the kind of normal life that we want to get the economy back, to get employment back."

  • "I do not think it is going to be 2024. I think it's going to be more like the end of 2021."

The state of play: Several vaccine candidates have entered human trials, though their effectiveness might not be what Americans are used to.

  • Fauci said last week that there are "not great" chances that an eventual vaccine will be 98% effective, arguing instead that the vaccine would likely reduce a person’s risk of infection by 50% or 60%.
  • The FDA says it will only require a 50% effectiveness rate for approval.
  • "You’ve got to think of the vaccine as a tool to be able to get the pandemic to no longer be a pandemic, but to be something that’s well controlled," Fauci added.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Two therapies are known to help treat patients who have contracted the coronavirus, and more may be announced by late September, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

Why it matters: Antibody drugs and various medicine cocktails against the virus are progressing and could provide some relief before vaccines become widely available.

House Democrats to investigate scientist leading "Operation Warp Speed"

House Democrats on the committee charged with overseeing the federal government's response to the coronavirus announced an investigation Thursday into "Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration's efforts to accelerate the development and distribution of a vaccine.

Why it matters: In an effort to quickly distribute a vaccine, the Trump administration has bought initial batches from a handful of pharmaceutical companies before knowing whether they are safe and effective, Axios' Bob Herman reports.

