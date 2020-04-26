Anthony Fauci said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast Saturday the U.S. should be able to double the number of diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus in the next few weeks.

Why it matters: The US needs to "have enough tests to respond to the outbreaks that will inevitably occur as you try and ease your way back into the different phases," the key White House coronavirus task force member said. The number of COVID-19 tests in the U.S. surpassed 5.1 million on Saturday.

What he's saying: "We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks, and I think we will," Fauci said. He noted that testing is an "important tool" in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, but "it's not the only part."

"I don't want to get fixated on how many tests you need, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director added, stressing the need for isolation, identification and contact tracing.

Zoom in: The COVID Tracking Project data shows coronavirus testing has been trending up this week.