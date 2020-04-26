7 mins ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. coronavirus testing numbers should soon double

Rebecca Falconer
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Anthony Fauci said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast Saturday the U.S. should be able to double the number of diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus in the next few weeks.

Why it matters: The US needs to "have enough tests to respond to the outbreaks that will inevitably occur as you try and ease your way back into the different phases," the key White House coronavirus task force member said. The number of COVID-19 tests in the U.S. surpassed 5.1 million on Saturday.

What he's saying: "We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks, and I think we will," Fauci said. He noted that testing is an "important tool" in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, but "it's not the only part."

  • "I don't want to get fixated on how many tests you need, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director added, stressing the need for isolation, identification and contact tracing.

Zoom in: The COVID Tracking Project data shows coronavirus testing has been trending up this week.

  • Alabama in particular has reported a testing spike. The state reported Saturday over 18,649 tests, many more than its previous high this week of 3,881 on Thursday, per the The COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Spain will begin gradually easing nationwide stay-at-home restrictions starting on May 2 if novel coronavirus cases continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S., although it has recorded nearly 4,000 less deaths than Italy, the other most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The South is at risk of being devastated by the coronavirus, as states tend to have at-risk populations and weak health care systems — and they're the ones moving fastest to loosen social distancing rules.

The big picture: The official death toll for the coronavirus in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Cuomo: NY will allow pharmacies to be collection sites for coronavirus test

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday that New York is going to authorize the use of independent pharmacists to be collection sites for coronavirus testing as the state expands capacity in labs.

What he's saying; "We're going to authorize all the independent pharmacists in the state to be collection sites for testing. I assume ... my educated guess is that independent pharmacists will take us up on this, and there are 5,000 pharmacies in New York state.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - Health