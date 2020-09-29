Fauci boosts TIME's "TIME100"

This year's Time 100 event drove 10.14 billion media impressions in first 72 hours, Time President Keith Grossman tells me, driving revenue around the event to increase 71% year-over-year, despite its virtual nature.

Why it matters: Pivoting its annual glitzy New York City event into a prime-time broadcast special proved hugely effective. Grossman says that it drove over 27,000 new subscriptions to Time, which is more than 75% its weekly average. After 72 hours, TIME's "TIME100" posts on Instagram and Facebook that featured Dr. Anthony Fauci were the highest performers.