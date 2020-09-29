2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fauci boosts TIME's "TIME100"

Time

This year's Time 100 event drove 10.14 billion media impressions in first 72 hours, Time President Keith Grossman tells me, driving revenue around the event to increase 71% year-over-year, despite its virtual nature.

Why it matters: Pivoting its annual glitzy New York City event into a prime-time broadcast special proved hugely effective. Grossman says that it drove over 27,000 new subscriptions to Time, which is more than 75% its weekly average. After 72 hours, TIME's "TIME100" posts on Instagram and Facebook that featured Dr. Anthony Fauci were the highest performers.

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
18 mins ago - World

Xi's imperial dreams bring both benefits and risks

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

By undertaking massive infrastructure projects around the world, China under President Xi Jinping is following in the footsteps of previous empires.

Why it matters: Like previous imperial projects in history, Xi's Belt and Road Initiative presents both benefits and risks for China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

TikTok rolls out in-app elections guide

Chesnot/Getty Images

TikTok said Tuesday that its debuting a new in-app elections guide to connect users with credible information about the elections from sources like the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, and SignVote.

Why it matters: The move comes amid scrutiny from the Trump Administration over whether the Chinese-owned app is a national security threat.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 33,417,386 — Total deaths: 1,002,864 — Total recoveries: 23,193,238Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 7,150,824 — Total deaths: 205,107 — Total recoveries: 2,794,608 — Total tests: 102,342,416Map.
  3. Health: Americans won't take Trump's word on the vaccine, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.
  4. Media: Fauci: Some of what Fox News reports about COVID-19 is "outlandish"
  5. States: Cuomo extends New York moratorium on evictions until 2021.
  6. World: More than 1 million people have now died from coronavirus — India the second country after U.S. to hit 6 million cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!