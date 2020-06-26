Fast food catapults to the future

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated trends in the fast food, giving franchises that stayed open a new leg up over their dine-in competition.

Why it matters: Social distancing was a seismic event for customer behavior prompting rapid changes from some American classics.

The big picture: Drive-through and advance ordering have higher margins for restaurants, with a side benefit of luring more customers, the WSJ reports.

"Franchisees can reduce labor costs by operating stores without the usual dine-in service."

"While urban locations are suffering, suburban stores with drive-through service are seeing massive increase in demand."

Starbucks is planning to build more locations in urban areas designed specifically for takeout and advance ordering.

Efficiency plays a big role...

Chains are reducing menu options, closing dining rooms and offering better deals.

, closing dining rooms and offering better deals. McDonald's has cut 25 seconds off its average drive-through wait time, its CEO said last week.

Between the lines: This is also a moment when other food chains, including grocery stores, are looking to chip away at the power of delivery services.

Kroger and Albertsons are among the grocers that are willing to do the shopping for customers, with no fees for pickup.

The bottom line: Necessity and competition have spurred a solid 5 years or more of innovation in about 4 months.