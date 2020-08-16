Far-right groups clash with anti-racism protesters in U.S. cities

Far-right demonstrators clashed with anti-racism protesters in several U.S. cities on Saturday, per USA Today.

Driving the news: In Portland, counter-protesters at a pro-police rally were "aiming pepper spray and firing some kind of pellet gun at people" as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marked an 80th straight day of protests, the Oregonian reports.

At least one person was wounded after being "hit with a paintball fired from a paintball gun," KGWB notes.

At the Oregon Capitol in Salem, "several people with the Black Lives Matter movement were shoved down steps and into a crowd of BLM protesters," according to USA Today.

In Michigan, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety "made multiple arrests" after several people were wounded during fights between the far-right Proud Boys group and anti-racism protesters in the city, WWMT reports.

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton tweeted, "The Proud Boys are a hateful group with a hateful mission. They need to crawl back under whatever rock they came from. They have no place in Kalamazoo and no place in America."

In Georgia, far-right groups scuffled with anti-racism protesters after being denied entry to Stone Mountain Park, which houses the largest Confederate monument in the U.S., per the New York Times.

Of note: MLive said one of its journalists was arrested while covering the clashes in Kalamazoo.

