9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Far-right groups clash with anti-racism protesters in U.S. cities

The Proud Boys, a far-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Far-right demonstrators clashed with anti-racism protesters in several U.S. cities on Saturday, per USA Today.

Driving the news: In Portland, counter-protesters at a pro-police rally were "aiming pepper spray and firing some kind of pellet gun at people" as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marked an 80th straight day of protests, the Oregonian reports.

  • At least one person was wounded after being "hit with a paintball fired from a paintball gun," KGWB notes.

At the Oregon Capitol in Salem, "several people with the Black Lives Matter movement were shoved down steps and into a crowd of BLM protesters," according to USA Today.

In Michigan, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety "made multiple arrests" after several people were wounded during fights between the far-right Proud Boys group and anti-racism protesters in the city, WWMT reports.

  • Michigan Rep. Fred Upton tweeted, "The Proud Boys are a hateful group with a hateful mission. They need to crawl back under whatever rock they came from. They have no place in Kalamazoo and no place in America."

In Georgia, far-right groups scuffled with anti-racism protesters after being denied entry to Stone Mountain Park, which houses the largest Confederate monument in the U.S., per the New York Times.

Of note: MLive said one of its journalists was arrested while covering the clashes in Kalamazoo.

Go deeper: Dozens of Confederate symbols removed in wake of George Floyd's death

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump hugs President Trump after his brother delivered his acceptance speech in New York City in November 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Trump the younger brother of President Trump has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios Saturday.

Driving the news: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 21,359,166 — Total deaths: 768,864— Total recoveries: 13,362,300Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 5,356,244 — Total deaths: 169,423 — Total recoveries: 1,818,527 — Total tests: 66,420,691Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. States: New York to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, museums.
  6. Podcasts: The rise of learning podsSpecial ed under pressure — Not enough laptops — The loss of learning.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow