Far-right figure "Baked Alaska" arrested for involvement in Capitol siege

Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The FBI arrested far-right media figure Tim Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska," on Saturday for his involvement in last week's Capitol riot, according to a statement of facts filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.
The state of play: Gionet was arrested in Houston on charges related to disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session, per AP.
- An Arizona judge issued a warrant for Gionet's arrest on Thursday, saying he violated his conditions of release when he left the state to join the riot in D.C., the Arizona Republic reports. Gionet was facing misdemeanor charges in Scottsdale for allegedly pepper-spraying an employee after refusing to leave a bar.
- Gionet allegedly conducted an approximately 27-minute livestream inside the Capitol and was heard chanting, "Patriots are in control;" "Whose house? Our house;" and "Traitors, traitors, traitors."
The big picture: Multiple people across the U.S. have been arrested for their participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
- The FBI on Tuesday announced it opened case files for hundreds of people involved in the siege and made charges in over 70 cases as it continues to investigate the deadly Capitol siege.