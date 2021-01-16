Sign up for our daily briefing

Far-right figure "Baked Alaska" arrested for involvement in Capitol siege

Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The FBI arrested far-right media figure Tim Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska," on Saturday for his involvement in last week's Capitol riot, according to a statement of facts filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

The state of play: Gionet was arrested in Houston on charges related to disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session, per AP.

  • An Arizona judge issued a warrant for Gionet's arrest on Thursday, saying he violated his conditions of release when he left the state to join the riot in D.C., the Arizona Republic reports. Gionet was facing misdemeanor charges in Scottsdale for allegedly pepper-spraying an employee after refusing to leave a bar.
  • Gionet allegedly conducted an approximately 27-minute livestream inside the Capitol and was heard chanting, "Patriots are in control;" "Whose house? Our house;" and "Traitors, traitors, traitors."

The big picture: Multiple people across the U.S. have been arrested for their participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

  • The FBI on Tuesday announced it opened case files for hundreds of people involved in the siege and made charges in over 70 cases as it continues to investigate the deadly Capitol siege.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Jan 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

2 Virginia police officers charged over Capitol riots

A photo included in the criminal complaint released by authorities shows two men identified as the off-duty Virginia police officers gesturing in front of a statue in the Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice

Two off-duty Rocky Mount Police, Virginia, police officers have been charged over last week's deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the riot by supporters of President Trump. Over 160 case files have been opened, said Michael Sherwin, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Tuesday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated Jan 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Feds walk back DOJ memo saying Capitol rioters sought to "capture and assassinate"

A U.S. Capitol police officer talks to supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli (R), a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., said Friday that there is "no direct evidence of kill and capture teams" among Capitol rioters, walking back claims by federal prosecutors in Arizona, who said in court documents that rioters sought to "capture and assassinate elected officials," per USA Today.

The state of play: The prosecutors in Arizona made the claims in a detention memo late Thursday against Jacob Chansley — the man photographed wearing horns while standing at Vice President Mike Pence's desk in the Senate chambers. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona told Reuters prosecutors plan to file an amended memo later Friday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The new Washington

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Axios subject-matter experts brief you on the incoming administration's plans and team.

Deep Dive (5 min. read)Arrow