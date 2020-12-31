Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Facial recognition tech under spotlight after 3rd false arrest

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Law enforcement's use of facial recognition faces a new wave of scrutiny because of a wrongful arrest lawsuit by Nijeer Parks, a 33-year-old Black man in New Jersey.

Why it matters: While advocates of the tech say it's a valuable tool in solving crime, facial recognition programs repeatedly show they are less accurate on people of color.

Parks spent more than a week in jail on charges of shoplifting, drug possession and assault. His case was dismissed in November 2o19.

  • Authorities used a driver's license shown during the crime to pull a photo of the perpetrator. They say the photo was a "high profile" match to Parks.
  • It's unclear which specific software was used in Parks' case

The big picture: Some jurisdictions, including Portland and San Francisco, have banned the use of facial-recognition technology in law enforcement, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Other companies that produce the tools have pulled back their distributions or halted police use until racial biases can be addressed.

The bottom line: Parks "is the third person known to be falsely arrested based on a bad facial recognition match," the N.Y. Times notes.

  • "In all three cases, the people mistakenly identified by the technology have been Black men."

Mike Allen, author of AM
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's plan for Inauguration Eve: Lights, church bells for COVID lives lost

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

To set the tone for his inauguration the next day, President-elect Biden will lead a memorial to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19, with church-bell ringings and light shows across the country on Tue., Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Driving the news: The Presidential Inauguration Committee is announcing Thursday morning that a D.C. ceremony, led by Biden, will feature lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost. 

David Nather
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

America hopes 2021 will be less terrible

Data: Axios/SurveyMonkey online poll; Note: ±2.5% margin of error; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

More than six out of 10 Americans are hopeful about what 2021 has in store for the world, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

The big picture: After a year dominated by the pandemic and a seemingly endless presidential election, Americans are overwhelmingly hopeful that things will get better with the pandemic — and more narrowly hopeful about Joe Biden's presidency.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer: "No data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days

Vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pfizer said in a statement that there are "no data" to demonstrate that a single dose of its coronavirus vaccine will provide protection from infection after 21 days.

Why it matters: The U.K. announced on Wednesday that it would shift its vaccination strategy "to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible." Some provinces in Canada are doing the same.

