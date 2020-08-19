2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook's Portal adds support for Zoom, Webex

Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Facebook

Facebook is adding a new capability to its Portal line of smart displays: Video calling using business-oriented services Zoom, Cisco's Webex, Verizon-owned BlueJeans and GoToMeeting.

Why it matters: Such services have become mainstream amid the pandemic, for work, education and personal use.

Support for Zoom and the other apps will come in September for the Portal, Portal+ and Portal mini.

Our thought bubble: The move creates another use case for Facebook's already versatile Portal for those that want something other than a computer in the kitchen or den. It also could come in handy as a second screen, for instance allowing workers or students to use the Portal for video while taking notes on a computer.

What's next: Facebook says it's working on adding support to Portal TV, which could carve out a nice niche for bringing Zoom to consumers' biggest screens at home.

Ben Geman
59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

GM's electric vehicle business could be worth big money

Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Morgan Stanley note Tuesday pegged the value of General Motor's nascent electric vehicle business at $20 billion, a tally well above the firm's assessment of GM's core gasoline-powered lines.

Why it matters: It signals analysts' view that revenues from electric vehicles and battery tech are going to be a big thing despite what's now a tiny market share, but it's unclear who the long-term winners will be.

Barak Ravid
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Israel raises concerns with U.S. about new Saudi nuclear facility

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Israel has privately expressed concerns to the Trump administration about a new nuclear facility reportedly built in the Saudi desert with Chinese help, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: This secret development raises concerns that the Saudis are building infrastructure for a future military nuclear program.

Dion Rabouin
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Investors still don't believe the stock market's rally can last

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday and has rallied by around 52% since hitting its low point on March 23 — the best run the index has ever had in such a short time.

The state of play: While the market has continued to rise for the past five months, most investors have been incredulous about the sustainability of gains.

