Facebook's Portal adds support for Zoom, Webex

Facebook is adding a new capability to its Portal line of smart displays: Video calling using business-oriented services Zoom, Cisco's Webex, Verizon-owned BlueJeans and GoToMeeting.

Why it matters: Such services have become mainstream amid the pandemic, for work, education and personal use.

Support for Zoom and the other apps will come in September for the Portal, Portal+ and Portal mini.

Our thought bubble: The move creates another use case for Facebook's already versatile Portal for those that want something other than a computer in the kitchen or den. It also could come in handy as a second screen, for instance allowing workers or students to use the Portal for video while taking notes on a computer.

What's next: Facebook says it's working on adding support to Portal TV, which could carve out a nice niche for bringing Zoom to consumers' biggest screens at home.

