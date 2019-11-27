Facebook's Oculus buys VR company behind Beat Saber

Between the lines: Some wonder whether Facebook draw legal challenges that the small, independent Beat Games did not. Troubles could include the use of copyrighted music, or use of the terms "saber" and "light saber," given Disney is not known for liking others to use its intellectual property.

There's also the question of how long Facebook will be committed to Beat Saber for non-Oculus platforms, though Facebook said it plans to continue developing for all VR devices it currently supports.

What's next: Facebook suggested more deals may follow. "We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and we think next year is going to be an incredible one of VR game launches and announcements. We are thrilled to have Beat Games join our team. This is just the beginning." the tech giant said in the blog post.

