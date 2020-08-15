Facebook begins merging WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger infrastructures

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Facebook is starting to merge the messaging infrastructure of its apps WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, the Verge reports.
Why it matters: This is the latest move in Facebook's broader initiative to fuse individual apps and products, paving the way for users to be able to communicate cross-platform.
- The integration comes as Facebook grapples with growing antitrust investigations in Congress and ongoing scandals.
Details: The shift comes with an update of Facebook's apps on Apple and Android devices, per the Verge, citing user reports.
- Once updated, Instagram embeds Facebook Messenger functionality, and adds features including swipe-to-reply and the ability to “chat with friends who use Facebook."
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously indicated that he wants the system to be end-to-end encrypted.
Between the lines: Facebook acquired Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively, but originally vowed to leave the platforms relatively untouched.
- Both Instagram and WhatsApp's founders left Facebook's umbrella due to increased overreach by Zuckerberg.
The bottom line: By integrating these apps, Facebook may compete more directly with Apple’s iMessage, the Verge writes.