1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook warns advertisers on Apple privacy changes

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Facebook is warning advertisers that they can expect weaker ad performance from iPhone users once iOS 14 comes out next month and is telling them to create second advertiser accounts to contain the disruption.

Why it matters: Many of Facebook's advertising partners rely on Apple's "Identifier for Advertisers" (IDFA) user tracking feature to, for instance, target would-be users by interest and see if they actually clicked on a mobile ad directing them to install a particular app. Changes to IDFA coming with iOS 14 will have a big impact on the marketing strategies for many businesses, and on Facebook's bottom line.

Driving the news: In a blog post Wednesday, Facebook says it expects Apple's IDFA changes "will disproportionately affect [Facebook's] Audience Network [of publishers] given its heavy dependence on app advertising."

  • It warns its advertising partners that they should expect their ability to effectively monetize on Audience Network to decrease.

Catch up quick: Apple said earlier this year that, in the interest of better protecting user privacy, it plans to make IDFA an opt-in service for its customers.

  • Many apps, especially mobile gaming companies, rely on the data collected via the IDFA to be able to target app install ads to new users on other big platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Details: Facebook said Wednesday that it plans to release an updated version of the Facebook software developer kit to support Apple's changes.

  • It will ask its advertising partners that run app install ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram to create a new ad account dedicated to iOS 14 users.
  • Facebook says advertisers can continue using their original account to target users of older versions of iOS, as well as Android, which supports a user-tracking feature similar to IDFA.

Facebook also says it will no longer collect IDFA data on its own apps on iOS 14 devices.

  • "Ultimately, despite our best efforts, Apple’s updates may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14," it said.
  • It says it may revisit this decision as Apple offers more guidance on the changes.

Be smart: Facebook is framing this saga as Apple moving too quickly to implement changes that will have far-reaching impacts on the app developer community, which Facebook has sought to support and is tied to from a business perspective.

  • "We believe that industry consultation is critical for changes to platform policies, as these updates have a far-reaching impact on the developer ecosystem," the company writes in the blog post.

The bottom line: While Facebook acknowledged that Apple's changes could have a material impact on its business in its second-quarter earnings report in late July, this is its first step toward addressing the issue in a way that involves its business partners.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
Aug 25, 2020 - Technology

Epic Games wins temporary ruling barring Apple from retaliation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal judge temporarily ruled late Monday that while Apple doesn't have to reinstate Epic Games' Fortnite app, it cannot cut off the company's Apple developer account or restrict the use of its Unreal gaming engine by third-party developers as it had threatened to do on Aug. 28.

Why it matters: Epic Games picked a fight earlier this month with Apple over some of its strict App Store rules. The dispute has drawn other app makers critical of the iPhone maker's stronghold on how iOS apps are distributed and taxed by Apple just as the company faces increased antitrust scrutiny.

Scott Rosenberg
7 hours ago - Technology

Apple's fight to separate online from IRL

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Apple's longstanding rule for calculating its cut of transactions enabled through its iOS App Store depends on an apparently simple principle: If a good or service is digital, Apple takes 30%. If the good or service is physical, Apple doesn't.

The catch: Life doesn't divide neatly that way any more.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
Aug 25, 2020 - Economy & Business

Facebook accelerates News tab launch abroad

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook is expediting the launch of its Facebook News tab in countries beyond the U.S., the company will announce Tuesday. Sources tell Axios that Facebook is working out deals to pay publishers in several countries to include their content in the News tab, just as the firm does in the U.S.

Yes, but: One notable absence from the list of countries is Australia. A source confirms that the company likely won't be launching Facebook News there for the foreseeable future, because of a battle Facebook is fighting with Australian regulators who intend to require the platform to pay news companies on the regulators' terms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow