Facebook takes new steps to deter inauguration week violence

Facebook on Friday said it would block the creation of new events near the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings as it tries to prevent violence in the week of the inauguration.

Why it matters: Facebook and other tech companies are scrambling to stop their platforms from being used to plan or carry out violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Driving the news: In a blog post, Facebook said it is also reviewing existing events related to the inauguration and removing those that violate its policies.

And the company said it is preventing users who have violated its rules from creating live videos, events, Groups or Pages.

What they're saying: "We’re monitoring for signals of violence or other threats both in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 states," Facebook wrote in the post.