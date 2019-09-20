Facebook suspends "tens of thousands" of apps amid developer probe

Be smart: According to The New York Times, Facebook last month petitioned a judge in Boston to seal the records, but it's likely they will be unsealed by a state court soon.

"It seems Facebook only cares about privacy when it’s their own," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy tweeted in response to the news.

Details: Facebook says the investigation targeted apps that had access to large amounts of user data before the company changed its policies to limit such access in 2014.

The company says the probe, which involved hundreds of people, from lawyers to data scientists, is helping to better identify patterns of data abuse by developers to root out bad developers from being able to access more data on its platform.

Facebook also said in a few cases it banned apps completely. Those apps were banned for a variety of reasons, like inappropriately sharing data obtained from Facebook or making data publicly available without protecting people’s identity.

The company explains it has also taken legal action when necessary, like filing suits against companies that failed to cooperate with its investigation.

By the numbers: Facebook says that while "thousands of apps" have been suspended, most are associated with around 400 developers. It says not all apps were live, and some were just being tested, but because many app developers didn't respond to Facebook's request for comment about them, it suspended their apps.

The big picture: The investigation, which launched in March 2018, was triggered by the now infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal, where a third-party developer used data from Facebook users in a way that wasn't clear.

The Cambridge Analytica case shed light on a wider problem within the tech industry of companies placing too must trust in third-party developers to do the right thing with user data they've been given access to.

What's next: Facebook says it's working with with policymakers on policing bad app developers and fraudulent data collection.