1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook Shops is tech giant's new online marketplace

Photo: Facebook

Facebook is launching a new online shopping marketplace called Facebook Shops, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: To date, most Facebook commerce has taken place between users via its Marketplace tab, a Craigslist-like feature, but Facebook Shops is at the center of its push to create an e-commerce platform for businesses.

The big picture: The move comes as more people are increasingly migrating to e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "A lot of these aren't just businesses, they're pillars of our communities that people have poured their lives into. ... One of the way small businesses are surviving during this period is moving online. I think this is going to be a big part of the future of commerce anyway, but it's more important right now," Zuckerberg said.
  • He also added that more than 160 million small businesses around the world use Facebook services — mostly for free.

The state of play: Facebook Shops launches Tuesday in the U.S. It'll be free for businesses across Facebook and Instagram, allowing them to choose the products they want to feature and customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors.

  • Users can discover Facebook Shops pages on a business' own Facebook page or Instagram profile — as well as through stories or ads. Customers can also purchase through the Facebook or Instagram apps using the company's virtual payments portal.
  • Users can message businesses via Facebook's messaging apps — WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct — to ask questions or get support. The tech giant says that in the future, users will be able to check out directly via those apps.
  • Zuckerberg said that Facebook Shops will eventually include augmented reality, allowing customers to try items on from home.

Facebook says it's also introducing Instagram Shop, beginning in the U.S., to help users buy products they encounter via the app's Explore tab.

  • It's also making it easier for influencers to hawk products via live streams.

Between the lines: Facebook says it's working with commerce partners like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics to give small businesses the support they need.

The bottom line: This is Facebook's first step toward creating a competitor to more established online marketplaces, like eBay or Amazon.

Go deeper

Mosseri defends Giphy deal amid scrutiny: "It's not about data"

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Wired

Instagram head Adam Mosseri tells Axios that Facebook spent $400 million to acquire Giphy, the popular platform of sharable animated images, not because it wants to harvest data from the company and its users but because it aims to integrate Giphy's talent and creator ecosystem into Instagram.

Why it matters: Facebook is facing intense scrutiny for its market power, specifically pertaining to the way it leverages user data from acquisitions for advertising.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow21 hours ago - Economy & Business

The astronauts bringing spaceflight back to the U.S.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley (front). Photo: SpaceX

Two people — NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken — are about to risk their lives in the name of bringing human spaceflight back to the U.S.

Why it matters: The first crewed SpaceX launch on May 27 is a huge moment for NASA and the U.S. as a whole. When the final test launch takes off, Hurley and Behnken are the ones taking on most of the immediate risk in this historic moment.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Science

Study finds world's daily carbon emissions fell 17% in April

A coal-fired power plant in Castle Dale, Utah, in 2019. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

The world's daily carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions fell by 17% in April — the peak of global lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus — when compared to 2019 levels, according to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Tuesday.

The big picture: Though researchers say CO2 emission levels are again increasing as lockdowns are gradually lifted, they estimate that total emissions this year will be between 4% and 7% lower than 2019's total, which would be the largest annual decrease since the end of World War II.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment