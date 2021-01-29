Sign up for our daily briefing

Facebook seeks a new head of U.S. public policy

Facebook is looking externally for a new U.S. policy chief as it moves Kevin Martin, a Republican who now holds the job, to a different position, per a memo seen by Axios.

Between the lines: Facebook is moving on from the Trump era in which Republicans held most of the power in Washington and Facebook was particularly eager among tech companies to forge warm relations with GOP policymakers.

What's happening: Kevin Martin, Facebook's head of U.S. public policy and a former FCC chairman, will now lead the firm's global economic policy team, Joel Kaplan, Facebook's Republican global head of public policy, told company employees in a note today.

  • "For economic policy, the areas of strategic investment in 2021 will be in competition — where we need to continue to build a comprehensive global policy strategy — as well as in IP/media, commerce and financial services," Kaplan wrote.
  • Kaplan's announcement was first flagged by The Washington Post's Lizza Dwoskin.

Context: Facebook had staffed up with Republicans, which brought the company controversy on multiple occasions, including around Kaplan's support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the company's hiring of an opposition research firm amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Jan 28, 2021 - Technology

Facebook Oversight Board overturns 4 of its 5 first cases

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board published its first set of decisions Thursday, overturning four of the five cases it chose to review out of 20,000 cases submitted.

Why it matters: The decision to go against Facebook's conclusions in four out of five instances gives legitimacy to the board, which is funded via a $130 million grant from Facebook.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
10 hours ago - Technology

App rush: Talent over trash

Data: Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Amid the sea of pollution on social media, another class of apps is soaring in popularity: The creators are paid, putting a premium on talent instead of just noise.

The big picture: Creator-economy platforms like Patreon, Substack and OnlyFans are built around content makers who are paid. It's a contrast to platforms like Facebook that are mostly powered by everyday users’ unpaid posts and interactions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
9 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech is outsourcing its hardest content moderation decisions

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Faced with the increasingly daunting task of consistent content moderation at scale, Big Tech companies are tossing their hardest decisions to outsiders, hoping to deflect some of the pressure they face for how they govern their platforms.

Why it matters: Every policy change, enforcement action or lack thereof prompts accusations that platforms like Facebook and Twitter are making politically motivated decisions to either be too lax or too harsh. Ceding responsibility to others outside the company may be the future of content moderation if it works.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

