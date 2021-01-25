Sign up for our daily briefing

Facebook says it will give researchers access to political ad data

Facebook on Monday said it’s giving outside researchers more information about how and why political ads get shown to certain users.

Why it matters: Researchers have long complained that Facebook has been slow to grant experts access to information about ways its platform is used.

Details: The tech giant says it will be providing new data to researchers on February 1st about political, social and election ads that ran on its platform from August 3rd to November 3rd of 2020.

  • It will be making the targeting criteria — "such as location and interests, selected by advertisers running social issue, electoral or political ads" — available for analysis and reporting.
  • " We recognize that understanding the online political advertising landscape is key to protecting elections, and we know we can’t do it alone," it says.
  • It will also move its US 2020 Election Spend Tracker data that's currently available in the Ad Library to the company's Elections page, where the information will remain available for download.
  • The company says ads about social issues, elections or politics that run on Facebook and Instagram will continue to be archived and publicly available for seven years in both the Ad Library and Ad Library API.
  • Researchers can apply for access via Facebook.

The big picture: Facebook has been slowly starting to open up its data to researchers to study things like misinformation.

  • The company first said it would grant researchers access to its platform data in 2018. At the time, it promised to give a huge swath of data Social Science One, an independent research commission comprised of third-party academics, to analyze the data in an effort to better understand Facebook's role in the democratic process.
  • It finally gave that research to the consortium in 2020. The company said it took much longer than anticipated to get the researchers the data.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
7 hours ago - Technology

Google says it may have found a privacy-friendly substitute to cookies

Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Google on Monday said new test results show promising signs that the technology it's hoping will replace cookie-based ad targeting is working.

Why it matters: Google and web browser rivals Apple and Mozilla have all introduced sweeping privacy changes recently that will collectively phase out cookies, an internet tracking tool that tracks users' web browsing history.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

The podcast business is booming, but few are making money

Data: PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Nearly every major media and entertainment company is pouring lots of cash into launching new podcasts. But many of them aren't making big money — at least not yet.

Why it matters: As is the case with most new technologies, when it comes to podcasts, consumer adoption has outpaced monetization.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — The pandemic could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variantsCities launch efforts to vaccinate the homeless.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

