Facebook Oversight Board overturns 4 of its 5 first cases

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board published its first set of decisions Thursday, overturning 4 of the 5 cases it chose to review out of 20,000 cases submitted.

Why it matters: The decision to go against Facebook's conclusions in 4 out of 5 instances gives legitimacy to the Board, which is funded via a $130 million grant from Facebook.

  • They also offer a glimpse into how the Board may approach these cases moving forward. Overturning Facebook's decisions to remove certain content — whether for hate speech, nudity or violence — shows that the Board tends to favor free speech.

Details: "Today’s decisions are binding on Facebook and we will hold the company accountable for implementing them," the Board said in a statement.

  • Facebook responded it will update the Newsroom posts about each case within 30 days "to explain how we have considered the policy recommendations, including whether we will put them through our policy development process."
  • In debuting its rulings, the Board also issued nine policy recommendations to the company. Facebook has up to 30 days to fully consider and respond to these recommendations.
  • "We believe that the board included some important suggestions that we will take to heart. Their recommendations will have a lasting impact on how we structure our policies," said Monika Bickert, Facebook's VP of Content Policy, in a statement.

What's next: The Board has accepted a referral from Facebook to review its decision to indefinitely suspend former President Trump. That decision is expected within 90 days.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
18 hours ago - Technology

Facebook to downplay politics on its platform

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said the company will dial back on pushing political groups and content to users.

Why it matters: Facebook is hoping to dim intense political pressure from conservatives and liberals by backing away from arguments it’s long made that political speech is vital to free expression.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
19 hours ago - Technology

Facebook stock whipsaws amid ad targeting concerns

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook's stock showed volatility in after-hours trading Wednesday, despite adding users and beating on top and bottom lines.

Why it matters: Investors seem spooked by proposed changes to user data collection by Apple that would impact Facebook's ad business, in addition to perennial threats of new federal privacy regulations.

Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Health

New York AG: State severely undercounted COVID nursing home deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Data from New York's public health department undercounted COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%, according to a report released Thursday by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The big picture: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration did not include nursing home patients who died after being transferred to the hospital in its tally of over 8,500 nursing home deaths, according to the report. Data provided to the attorney general's office from 62 nursing homes "shows a significantly higher number of resident COVID-19 deaths can be identified than is reflected" in the official count.

