A Stanford law professor who co-chairs the newly created independent oversight board tasked with reviewing the toughest issues related to Facebook is embroiled in a free speech controversy of his own.

Driving the news: Michael McConnell, a scholar and former federal judge with a conservative-libertarian bent, recently read his class a quote that included a racial epithet used historically to slur African Americans, prompting wide discussion on campus and a letter from the Black Law Students Association.

Why it matters: McConnell's use of the word comes amid a broader national discussion about race and police brutality in the wake of several killings of black men at the hands of law enforcement.

The big picture: The oversight board, composed initially of 20 members, is coming online later this year with a mandate to help Facebook resolve the thorniest conflicts over free expression on its platform around the world.

Details: Last Wednesday, in one of the final classes of the semester, McConnell read a quote attributed to Patrick Henry that included the N-word during a discussion of how racism and slavery were discussed during the writing of the Constitution.

Of note: According to Stanford's Black Law Students Association, McConnell paused the recording of the Zoom lesson during that portion of the class where the n-word was used.

In an email to the Stanford community, McConnell defended his logic in using the word but said he would not do so again.

"While some have expressed support," he wrote, "I understand that many people, both students and colleagues, disagree with my decision. ... In light of the pain and upset this has caused many students, whom I care deeply about, I will not use the word again in the future."

What they're saying: