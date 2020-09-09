1 hour ago - Technology

Zuckerberg describes "tension" between data privacy and antitrust regulation

Facebook Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that calls for data privacy and antitrust regulation in tech are often at odds.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans have pushed for antitrust enforcement as a cure for any number of Big Tech ills, and Americans feel frustrated that they don't have more control over their personal data when using digital services.

What he's saying: "On the one hand, a lot of privacy advocates and people writing the regulation are kind of trying to come up with new ways to force companies to lock down people's data, which I think makes sense," Zuckerberg told Axios' Mike Allen.

  • "But then you have the antitrust push, which is generally pushing to try to open up data and make it so that things can be more interoperable."
  • "I think that these are things that need to be decided by democratically elected officials and Congress, which is why I pushed for that. But I don't think that just breaking up the company solves the issues."

Of note: A case brought against Facebook by Germany's top court in June alleged that the company abused its market power by illegally harvesting user data in the country. Facebook said in response to the ruling that there was no antitrust abuse.

Go deeper: Exclusive poll reveals Americans' data privacy frustrations

Go deeper

Mike AllenDavid Nather
10 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg to "Axios on HBO": "Just wrong" to say Facebook driven by conservatives

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that it's "just wrong" to consider Facebook a right-wing echo chamber, even though conservative voices top the platform's most-engaged content.

  • "It's true that partisan content often has kind of a higher percent of people ... engaging with it, commenting on it, liking it," Zuckerberg told Axios.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Technology

Mark Zuckerberg: Apple's App Store behavior "deserves scrutiny"

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that he believes Apple has "unilateral control of what gets on phones, in terms of apps," when asked if he believes that the product-driven company is a monopoly.

What he's saying: "I think it's probably about 50% of Americans who have smart phones, and a lot more people around the world. I think there are more than a billion Apple devices," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Axios' Mike Allen.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Podcasts

Facebook's political echo chamber

On Tuesday's episode of "Axios on HBO," Mike Allen questioned Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's content moderation policies before the November election — and what they're doing to stop the spread of misinformation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow