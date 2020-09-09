Facebook Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that calls for data privacy and antitrust regulation in tech are often at odds.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans have pushed for antitrust enforcement as a cure for any number of Big Tech ills, and Americans feel frustrated that they don't have more control over their personal data when using digital services.

What he's saying: "On the one hand, a lot of privacy advocates and people writing the regulation are kind of trying to come up with new ways to force companies to lock down people's data, which I think makes sense," Zuckerberg told Axios' Mike Allen.

"But then you have the antitrust push, which is generally pushing to try to open up data and make it so that things can be more interoperable."

"I think that these are things that need to be decided by democratically elected officials and Congress, which is why I pushed for that. But I don't think that just breaking up the company solves the issues."

Of note: A case brought against Facebook by Germany's top court in June alleged that the company abused its market power by illegally harvesting user data in the country. Facebook said in response to the ruling that there was no antitrust abuse.

