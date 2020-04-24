20 mins ago - Technology

Facebook launches Zoom rival, "Messenger Rooms"

Sara Fischer

Facebook

Facebook said Friday that it's launching a new video chat feature called "Messenger Rooms" that looks and functions similar to Zoom, except it allows far more people — up to 50 — to join at once for free.

Why it matters: It shows the company is willing to quickly innovate to keep up with new demand and opportunities. Facebook also announced alongside several other new video products, citing a major increase in calls and video chatting on its platforms throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Messenger Rooms work like Zoom, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams, or any other video conferencing app, in that anyone can be invited anyone to join — even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

  • Video chats called "Rooms" can be created for free from within Messenger or Facebook, a capability that will soon roll out to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal as well.
  • Facebook says ooms can be made public so that people can easily discover and drop into them, or users can control who joins and sees the room.
  • Special features, like augmented reality filters, backgrounds and lighting, will also be available.

Between the lines: In addition to the Messenger Rooms rollout, Facebook is launching and enhancing other video products to meet rising demand.

  • WhatsApp video calls can now host up to 8 people, instead of 4.
  • Video calls in Facebook Dating will now be made available to users via Facebook Messenger so that people can virtually chat with potential dates.
  • People can now mark a Facebook Event as "online," and event hosts will be able to create online events with Facebook Live.
  • Users can now "go Live" from Facebook Portal to Pages and Groups on Facebook.

The company is increasing ways to access live streaming services such as Facebook Live and Instagram Live to host workout classes, faith services and so on.

  • It's also bringing back a feature called "Live With," which allows you to invite another person into your Facebook Live broadcast, and it's making Instagram Live broadcasts watchable on desktop.
  • Users can also now post livestreams to IGTV (not just as ephemeral Stories).

By the numbers: Facebook says that between WhatsApp and Messenger, more than 700 million accounts participate in calls every day.

  • In a press release, it says that in many countries, "video calling on Messenger and WhatsApp more than doubled, and views of Facebook Live and Instagram Live videos increased significantly in March."

Yes, but: Even though there are dozens of existing group video chat services out there, Facebook's offering is unique in that it seems explicitly geared towards leisure and personal connections, rather than work.

Be smart: Coronavirus lockdowns have exposed major issues with privacy and security around videoconferencing.

  • Lawmakers have called for investigations into Zoom over potential security concerns.
  • And Facebook is no stranger to privacy flaps. Just Thursday, a federal judge approved the $5 billion fine Facebook must pay the Federal Trade Commission to settle a privacy probe stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,766,611 — Total deaths: 194,456 — Total recoveries — 762,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 883,826 — Total deaths: 50,373 — Total recoveries — 81,206 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: The national deficit is forecast to increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

A man recites the call for prayer in empty mosque in Gaza. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.

Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.

49 mins ago - World
Axios

Trump claims comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that he answered "sarcastically" during a White House task force briefing when he said that disinfectants may be used to treat coronavirus.

The state of play: During a signing for the interim coronavirus funding bill, the president told reporters that he "was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen" with the response, per a pool report.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy