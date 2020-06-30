Facebook offers stronger security features for journalists

Facebook is rolling out a new function Tuesday which will allow people who work at news organizations to voluntarily register as a journalist on Facebook in order to receive access to benefits, tools and get stronger security features.

Why it matters: Journalists have become a primary target of foreign influence operations, who often use social media cyber attacks to hack accounts, harass journalists or steal their identities.

Details: Journalists who work for a news organization that has a registered news Page on Facebook can register as a journalist using their personal or professional Facebook account.

Registration will first be available to journalists in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines.

What's next: Facebook plans to expand registration to more countries and languages in the coming months.