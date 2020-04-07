2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Here's which local newsrooms are getting that Facebook cash

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Facebook will release today a list of the 400 local newsrooms receiving grants from its Facebook Journalism Project's "Community Network" program to support coronavirus news coverage. 

Why it matters: Local newsrooms desperately need the money. Facebook said it received over 200 applications within the first 48 hours of the program being announced.

Examples include:

  • Albuquerque Journal, NM: Their reporting shows that the virus is affecting the people of the Navajo Nation more than four times the rest of the country.
  • Detour Detroit, MI: The grants will support virtual events in and around Detroit in the midst of coronavirus.

The big picture: Facebook last week said it would give out an additional $25 million to a "COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund" designed to provide grants for U.S. local news organizations, as part of a $100 million commitment to news companies during the crisis.

What's next: Facebook executives tell Axios that applications for the grants of $25k-$100k will open April 13 and will be reviewed by a judging committee.

  • The committee will be made up of people from the Local Media Association (LMA), Local Media Consortium (LMC), National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) and Facebook. 

Full list of recipients here.

Sara Fischer

Facebook spending $100 million to help news outlets in coronavirus crisis

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook says it is spending $100 million to support news outlets around the world that have been impacted by the coronavirus, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: Whatever Facebook's motivation, this is a much-needed cash infusion at a critical time for the local news industry.

Mike Allen

Zuckerberg: "Local journalism is incredibly important" to fighting coronavirus

Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg, signaling his personal involvement in a new Facebook commitment of $100 million to bolstering local journalism, told me that "very local work" is vital to his big mission of bringing the world closer together.

What he's saying: "Everyone believes that local journalism is incredibly important," Zuckerberg told Axios in a phone interview. "But everyone is connected to their local [outlets]. Figuring out how to make an impact, and support local journalism broadly and at scale, has been a challenge."

Sara Fischer

Exclusive: Facebook funding coronavirus coverage, fact-checking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook will announce on Tuesday two new efforts to help support newsrooms and fact-checkers in efforts to promote quality information about the coronavirus.

By the numbers: Facebook will donate $1 million to local newsrooms to help them cover the crisis and $1 million to fact-checkers' efforts reviewing news coverage for virus misinformation.

