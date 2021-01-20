Sign up for our daily briefing

Facebook, Instagram transfer accounts, followers to Biden administration

Screenshot of official White House Facebook account.

Facebook on Wednesday confirmed that it is transferring the millions of followers of the official Facebook and Instagram White House accounts to the Biden administration.

Details: The accounts for "@POTUS," "@VicePresident" ("@VP" on Instagram) and "@FLOTUS" are having the followers from their personal Pages and accounts be transferred over. It's unclear when that transition process will be complete.

  • The followers from the official White House Facebook Page and Instagram account are being duplicated to the new administration's White House Facebook Page and Instagram account.
  • On Facebook, the followers for "@POTUS," "@VicePresident" and "@FLOTUS" are being duplicated from their personal Pages — "@JoeBiden," "@KamalaHarris" and "@DrJillBiden."
  • On Instagram, the followers for "@POTUS," "@VP" and "@FLOTUS" are being duplicated from their personal accounts, which are "@joebiden," "@kamalaharris" and "@drbiden."
  • Facebook and Instagram created new accounts for Vice President Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, which are "@SecondGentleman" on Facebook and "@Secondgentleman" on Instagram.

Between the lines: The accounts that were formerly used by the Trump administration have been renamed "White House 45," "VPOTUS45" and "FLOTUS45," and have been archived.

  • The @POTUS Instagram account was not used by the 45th administration, which is why it is not being archived. The Trump administration used President Trump's personal account instead on Instagram.
  • The archived accounts from the 45th administration are being maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration. Those accounts maintain all of their followers.

The big picture: Twitter said last month it would not transfer the followers associated with official accounts, which drew ire from the Biden campaign's digital director.

  • Twitter did not provide a reason publicly for why it wasn't carrying the followers over, as it had during the 2017 transition. A Wall Street Journal report out last month suggests it's in part because the transition of followers from the Obama and Trump administrations experienced technical glitches and user complaints.

What's next: Donald Trump's personal Page continues to be indefinitely banned on Facebook and Instagram.

Ursula Perano
5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Avril Haines confirmed as director of national intelligence

Haines. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Image

Avril Haines was quickly confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in a vote of 84-10.

Why it matters: Haines is the first of President Biden's nominees to receive a full Senate confirmation and will be the first woman to serve as DNI. She's previously served as CIA deputy director from 2013 to 2015 and deputy national security adviser from 2015 to 2017.

Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inauguration Day dashboard

Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the Capitol. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Biden has delivered his inaugural address at the Capitol, calling for an end to the politics as total war but warning that "we have far to go" to heal the country.

What's next: The Celebrate America event, with remarks by Biden and Harris.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

President Biden faces a deeply broken America

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As President Biden begins his term in office today, he'll be tasked with leading a country beset with deep, long-term problems.

Why it matters: Though the pandemic has made them worse, existential challenges around inequality, social alienation and political division in the U.S. were in place well before SARS-CoV-2 arrived on American shores. The country's future will depend in large part on whether the choices made over the next four years can flatten the curve of American decline.

