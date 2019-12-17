Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners are approved by Poynter's International Fact-Checking Network.

Why it matters: The company has come under fire for being too slow to identify content as misinformation.

But Facebook doesn't want to hire anyone who could have any sort of bias. This third-party contractor strategy, it hopes, will solve that.

Details: Facebook will hire the "community reviewers" through a third-party contractor called Appen, which sources, vets, selects and qualifies community reviewers.

Appen will provide Facebook with a large, diverse and distributed pool of reviewers that reflects the diversity of age, gender, ethnicity and geography of Facebook users in the U.S.

Be smart: The reviewers are meant to be representative of everyday Facebook users, so they don't have any sort of particular expertise in fact-checking.

This is done intentionally by Facebook because it wants the sources that they pass over to third-party fact-checkers to be unbiased, and akin to what an average Facebook user would find if they searched for news articles to assess the validity of a piece of information they found on Facebook.

As an additional safeguard, Facebook says it's partnering with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, to ensure that the pool of community reviewers represent the diversity of people on Facebook.

Facebook says that ahead of the pilot's launch , YouGov has determined that the requirements Appen has used to select community reviewers will lead to a pool of people that is representative of the Facebook community in the U.S., and that it should reflect the diverse viewpoints on Facebook, including political ideology.

Between the lines: Facebook says this effort is a result of conversations over several months with experts, like academics and researchers, as well as consulting with its fact-checking partners.

In particular, it's consulted experts like David Rand, associate professor of management science and brain and cognitive sciences at MIT; Paul Resnick, associate dean for Research and Faculty Affairs at the University of Michigan School of Information and director of the Center for Social Media Responsibility; and Joshua Tucker, professor of politics at NYU and co-director of NYU Social Media and Political Participation lab.

What's next: Facebook says, for now, this is just a small pilot, but it will continue to evaluate whether it's working to see if it should be tweaked or expanded.