Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Facebook declares DC situation an "emergency," mulls stronger action

Ina Fried, author of Login

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared the situation in Washington, D.C., an "emergency" and said it is considering "additional measures" to keep people safe, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: President Trump has been using social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter, to get out his message, which has included continued baseless claims of election fraud and praise for those who occupied the Capitol.

Catch up quick: Facebook removed at least two posts from Trump, including a video , while from the President, while Twitter hid from view three posts and has locked Trump's account until he deletes the offending posts.

Where it stands: Facebook took to a blog post Wednesday to explain its approach to content related to the siege.

  • The company said it has been — and will continue — taking down videos and photos from those in the mob, as well as posts supporting the storming of the Capitol; calls to bring weapons to protests around the country; calls for protest that violate a curfew imposed in Washington, D.C.; and any attempts to foment further violence.

What they're saying: "We are treating this situation as an emergency, and we are implementing additional measures to keep people safe," Zuckerberg said.

  • Earlier on Wednesday, Facebook executives met to discuss how to handle Trump's account amid the escalating violence, sources told Axios.

Here is the text of Zuckerberg's internal post:

This is a dark moment in our nation's history, and I know many of you are frightened and concerned about what's happening in Washington, DC. I'm personally saddened by this mob violence -- which is exactly what this is. The peaceful transition of power is critical to the functioning of our democracy, and we need our political leaders to lead by example and put the nation first.
As Guy mentioned, our teams are actively monitoring the situation. We removed the recent video of President Trump's remarks expressing support for the people causing the violence. We are treating this situation as an emergency, and we are implementing additional measures to keep people safe.
Finally, I can confirm that every one of our DC-based employees is currently safe and accounted for. Our security team is continuing to track what's happening in our nation's capital and will provide further updates as necessary. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact security@fb.com

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

"Disgraceful scenes": World leaders condemn chaos at U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

World leaders reacted with horror after a pro-Trump mob assaulted American democracy and the peaceful transfer of power by storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as lawmakers were attempting to certify President-elect Biden's victory in November.

Why it matters: The U.S. government is typically a leading voice in condemning political violence all over the world.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump to condemn mob violence at U.S. Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump to demand his backers end their siege on the Capitol on national television, saying the violence "borders on sedition and it must end now."

Driving the news: “President Trump, step up,” Biden said, speaking a little after 4p ET, after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s Electoral College win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow