Facebook debuts payment system, taking on Venmo

Between the lines: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at F8 last year that the company wasn't going to slow down on developing new products even as it works to restore trust.

Since then, the company has announced plans for its own cryptocurrency and launched Portal, which puts a camera and microphone inside users' home.

Details: Facebook said it will roll out Facebook Pay on Facebook and Messenger this week in the U.S. for "fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger" as well as some businesses on Facebook Marketplace. The service will later expand to WhatsApp and Instagram, the company said.

What they're saying: "People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other," Facebook VP Deborah Liu said in a blog post. "Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected."

Our thought bubble: The move comes shortly after Venmo owner PayPal backed out of the consortium backing Libra.