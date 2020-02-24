Privacy group says Facebook isn't sharing all off-platform data with users

Facebook is now offering users a feature that lets them see what data it has collected about their activities beyond Facebook, but a new report from Privacy International says that not all the advertisers that have uploaded individual user data to Facebook are included.

Why it matters: As the report notes, without more complete information, it is hard for users to fully exercise their rights under the EU's GDPR and other privacy laws.

Details: Facebook finally released the "off-Facebook activity" download option to U.S. users in January after several delays. It had been testing the tool since last year.