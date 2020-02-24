Privacy group says Facebook isn't sharing all off-platform data with users
Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)
Facebook is now offering users a feature that lets them see what data it has collected about their activities beyond Facebook, but a new report from Privacy International says that not all the advertisers that have uploaded individual user data to Facebook are included.
Why it matters: As the report notes, without more complete information, it is hard for users to fully exercise their rights under the EU's GDPR and other privacy laws.
Details: Facebook finally released the "off-Facebook activity" download option to U.S. users in January after several delays. It had been testing the tool since last year.
- "We found that information provided is less than accurate," the privacy group said. "To put it simply, this tool is not what Facebook claims. The list of advertisers is incomplete and changes over time."