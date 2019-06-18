The big picture: When Bitcoin was created in 2009 amid the financial crash, many of its first apostles defended it as a rejection of the central control of money. As if to punctuate that philosophy, its inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, generating the first Bitcoins, embedded a Times of London article about a Bank of England bailout of British financial institutions.

A roller-coaster has followed:

Over the subsequent years, very few people used Bitcoin for actual purchases. Instead, they traded them wildly, pushing up the price to a peak of more than $19,000 in December 2017.

But more recently, crypto's revolutionary air has in part given way to pragmatism.

Facebook's idea is a payment system based on a type of crypto-currency called "stablecoins," which are linked to government-issued currencies, per the WSJ. That linkage is what accounts for their name — they are meant to be as stable as a basket of the world's main currencies.

Also separating them from Bitcoin is that stablecoin transactions are not logged on a blockchain, the ledger system.

Also separating them from Bitcoin is that stablecoin transactions are not logged on a blockchain, the ledger system. Embracing stablecoins, Facebook has gathered together a consortium of big, establishment players to govern Libra, paying $10 million each into a pot to be part of the new currency, report the WSJ's AnnaMaria Andriotis, Peter Rudegeair and Liz Hoffman.

Facebook declined to comment. But oddly, news of Facebook's plans has fed a Bitcoin recovery. Since April, Bitcoin's price has risen above $9,200.

Doubts have been raised: Itay Goldstein, a professor at the Wharton School at the UPenn, expressed caution about Libra. "It is not at all clear that this stability can actually be maintained under stress. I would be skeptical of that," he told Axios.

Other experts said Facebook could encounter credibility problems linked to its string of privacy and political scandals since 2016. "I think Facebook has lost a lot of trust in the court of public appearances," said Michael Imerman, co-director of the Financial Engineering program at Claremont Graduate University. "When it comes to financial transactions, trust is paramount; so therefore I think this loss of trust in Facebook has the potential to hinder the acceptance and growth of their new cryptocurrency."

The bottom line: Facebook has a shot but the jury is out on whether Libra really will become significant commercially. "Anything FB does is significant!" said David Hoffman, a law professor at UPenn. "But I honestly don't know about Libra until it's been released and you get a sense of its market uptake. I don't know why FB would be that good at payment system innovation."