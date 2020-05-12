1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Facebook to pay $52 million to settle with moderators that got PTSD on the job

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook agreed in a preliminary settlement on Friday to pay $52 million in damages to current and former content moderators for mental health issues that were developed on the job, The Verge reports.

Why it matters: The settlement is an acknowledgement from the social network that content review systems take a toll on workers' mental health. The preliminary settlement filed in San Mateo Superior Court also said Facebook would provide more counseling for workers.

The big picture: Content moderators spend hours reviewing content containing violence, sexual acts and other disturbing material that poses violations to the website's community standards.

Between the lines: Facebook is already shifting much of its content moderation to AI, which may mean less trauma for its human moderators. AI now accounts for nearly 89% of Facebook’s content removal, the company disclosed Tuesday.

  • The tech company has further offloaded moderation of particularly troubling content to AI and in-house employees after sending its contractors home with pay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • However, Facebook also said Tuesday it will start allowing some of its human reviewers back in the office on a gradual basis.

The settlement covers 11,250 moderators.

  • Each moderator will receive a minimum of $1,000.
  • Others could be eligible for additional compensation if they are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or related conditions.
  • Lawyers in the case believe that "as many as half of them may be eligible for extra pay related to mental health issues associated with their time working for Facebook, including depression and addiction," per The Verge.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/ AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 4,239,872 — Total deaths: 290,390 — Total recoveries — 1,482,930Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,359,319 — Total deaths: 81,847 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Federal government: Treasury Department reports a record federal monthly deficit of $737.9 billion for April.
  4. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. doesn't have adequate testing by the fall — Fauci warns of "really serious consequences" if states reopen too fast.
  5. Tech: Coronavirus puts new stresses on Facebook's content review systems.
  6. World: Wuhan orders all residents be tested for coronavirus — Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The facts on Michael Flynn, the FBI, and Bill Barr’s bombshell

President Trump with Flynn at a rally in 2016. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Michael Flynn is out of legal limbo and back in the Trump administration's good graces, a dramatic change from the 2017 days of getting fired for lying to Mike Pence and twice pleading guilty to charges from the Mueller investigation.

Why it matters: Trump's allies view Attorney General Bill Barr's move to withdraw charges against Flynn as the first major step in exposing the Russia investigation as a political hit job. Democrats, most notably Barack Obama, fear Barr is weaponizing the Justice Department ahead of an election.

Supreme Court seeks a middle ground on release of Trump's taxes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After more than three hours of oral arguments Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to grant President Trump the sweeping total immunity he has asked for while fighting subpoenas for his taxes and other financial records.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court seems likely to raise the bar that both Congress and local prosecutors would have to meet before they can obtain Trump’s financial records — as the justices worried about exposing future presidents to fishing expeditions — and Congress may ultimately have a harder time meeting that standard.

