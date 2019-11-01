Even if it proves to be the right thing to do, implementing a ban on political ads is no easy task, as the major platforms have found out in Washington state. As The Verge reports, Facebook and Google opted to ban ads there rather than comply with the state's strict campaign finance laws, but have found even that to be difficult.

Why it matters: The experiences of Facebook and Google in Washington state could foreshadow the work Twitter will have to implement its promised ban on political advertising, which starts next month.