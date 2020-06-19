2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook ad boycott calls grow louder

Calls for advertisers to boycott Facebook grew this week, amid increased scrutiny around the tech giant for the way it moderates content.

Why it matters: Tension between advertisers and the tech giant have existed for years, but now — as the country faces a reckoning over longstanding systemic racism — marketers feel more compelled to take a public stand against companies that waffle on filtering hate speech.

Driving the news: The North Face, the outdoor apparel brand, became the first major marketer on Friday to announce that it is boycotting the use of Facebook advertising.

  • Also, in an email to clients obtained by The Wall Street Journal Friday, 360i, a digital-ad agency owned by global ad holding group Dentsu Group Inc., urged its clients to support the ad boycott being advocated by civil rights groups.

What they're saying: "We deeply respect any brand’s decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information," Facebook's VP of Global Marketing Solutions Carolyn Everson said in a statement to Axios. "Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good."

Catch up quick: The push for an ad boycott began last week, when six civil rights groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP, began urging marketers to stop buying ads on Facebook, using the hashtag #stophateforprofit, in a bid to pressure the company to take firmer action against hate speech and other harmful material.

  • Facebook critics like Sleeping Giants, a social media activist organization, and early Facebook investor-turned critic Roger McNamee quickly started to pressure marketers on social media using the hashtag.

Yes, but: Scattered boycotts rarely amount to any real revenue losses for the company, which saw almost $70 billion in ad revenue last year — although revenue is expected to come in nearly $16 billion below original estimates this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis

Facebook has taken down an ad from the Trump campaign that went after antifa and leftist groups with a prominent display of an inverted red triangle in a black outline, a symbol the Nazis used for political dissenters.

Why it matters: Facebook has given politicians and campaigns wide latitude in what they say on its platform, but this appears to have been a step too far.

States and corporations move to recognize Juneteenth

The revitalization of the Black Lives Matter movement has brought greater attention to Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

History lesson: Nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War ended, thousands of slaves in Texas weren't aware they were free until Union Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 8,559,321 — Total deaths: 457,190 — Total recoveries — 4,204,583Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,209,930 — Total deaths: 118,809 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. Military: Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus.
  7. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
