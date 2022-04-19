America's new mask divide

America has a new divide.

Driving the news: Many joyfully embraced Tuesday as the first full day of new mask freedom. But plenty are sticking with a practice that's now 2+ years old.

State of play: Airlines and many airports dropped their mask rules, AP reports.

Many big cities kept mask requirements on mass transit, including New York, Chicago and L.A. Others ditched the rules, such as D.C., Atlanta and Kansas City.

Amtrak and Uber dropped their rules. Uber said passengers can return to the front seat.

Many parents fear for their kids who are too young for vaccines.

"Here we are, trapped in the sky with our 8-month-old unmasked baby," tweeted Brooke Tansley of Nashville, who was on a plane when the rules changed mid-flight.

Between the lines: "For many flight attendants, the lifting of the mandate brought relief," The New York Times reports. "Flight crews have faced a surge in threats and violence ... over the past two years."

The bottom line: President Biden said that it's "up to them" for people to decide whether to wear masks.

Reality check: Maybe don’t throw away those masks. America entered last summer with similar hope and optimism — which was then dashed by the Delta variant.